CWC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe overcome WI to maintain a 100% record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 09:19 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe have won all three of their matches (Source: Twitter/@ZimbabweCricket)

Zimbabwe outclassed West Indies in match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club ground. Zimbabwe registered their third successive win in the qualifying event. However, this was their biggest win as they defeated WI by 35 runs and defended a total of 268. With this win, Zimbabwe has advanced to the Super Sixes. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

WI invited Zimbabwe to bat first and the hosts did not disappoint. Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie added 63 runs. Later, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl slammed fifties and stitched an 87-run partnership to help Zimbabwe post 268. In reply, WI had a decent start as Kyle Mayers scored a fifty. But in the end, it was not enough. Tendai Chatara finished with 3/52

Second successive fifty for Raza

Raza has been a standout performer for Zimbabwe in recent times. He slammed a record-breaking hundred against the Netherlands and followed it up with a 58-ball 68. His knock helped Zimbabwe post a decent total of 268. Overall, he has raced to 3,934 runs in 132 ODIs at 37.46 (SR: 86.27). His tally includes seven tons and 21 fifties in this format.

Burl slammed his fifth ODI fifty

Burl also matched Raza with a fifty as the duo added a very decisive 87 runs for the fifth wicket. Their partnership took the Zimbabwe total close to the 200-run mark. This was Burl's fifth ODI fifty as he was dismissed by Akeal Hosein right after he reached the landmark. Overall, the 29-year-old has compiled 701 runs in 43 ODIs at 23.36.

A fine knock from Mayers' blade

Mayers gave WI a good start as he and Brandon King added 43 runs together. He continued his exploits and stitched a 64-run stand with Shai Hope, taking the WI total beyond the 100-run mark. This was his second ODI fifty and he has amassed two centuries as well. Overall, he has amassed 595 runs in 22 matches at an average of 28.33.

Chatara, Muzarabani, Raza, and Ngarava shine for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were terrific with the ball as they bundled out WI within 233. Chatara was the pick of the bowlers with 3/52, while Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets each. Masakadza scalped the other wicket. WI's Keemo Paul finished with 3/61.

Zimbabwe win three consecutive matches, go top of Group A

Zimbabwe have now won their first three matches in the qualifying event and have gathered six points. They are at the top of Group A. Meanwhile, the Netherlands and WI have also qualified, being placed second and third respectively in Group A.

