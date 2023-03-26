Sports

Quinton de Kock hammers his maiden T20I century: Key stats

South African opening batter Quinton de Kock smashed his maiden T20I century on Sunday. He achieved the mark in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series versus West Indies. Batting first, WI posted their best score in T20Is (258/5), riding on Johnson Charles' record-breaking ton. In response, SA have been superb in the chase with De Kock and Reeza Hendricks setting the base.

De Kock hammers 44-ball 100 against WI

De Kock brought up his ton off 43 balls before perishing. He was dismissed in the 11th over by Raymon Reifer. His knock was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. QDK struck at 227.27. De Kock has now raced to 2,256 runs at 32.69. He has one ton and 14 fifties. Versus WI, he has smashed 402 runs at 50.25.

De Kock and Hendricks slam these records

De Kock and Hendricks shared a brilliant 152-run stand for the first wicket. It's now the joint-highest stand for any wicket in South Africa-West Indies T20I games, equaling Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels (152 in 2015). De Kock and Hendricks added 102 runs in the first six overs, recording the highest tally ever and breaking West Indies' 98/4 versus Sri Lanka in 2021.

De Kock smashes the second-fastest hundred by a South African

De Kock has become the fifth SA batter after Faf du Plessis, Richard Levi, MN van Wyk, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller to smash a ton in the 20-over format. Rossouw and Miller have smashed two tons for SA. Meanwhile, De Kock has also recorded the second-fastest hundred by a South African after Miller's 35-ball effort versus Bangladesh.