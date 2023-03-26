Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold

Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 08:21 pm 2 min read

Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain overcame Australia's Caitlin Parker

Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain overcame Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75kg category final at the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. She became the fourth Indian boxer to claim a gold medal in the 2023 event being held in New Delhi. Earlier today, Nikhat Zareen scripted history by becoming the second Indian female boxer to win more than one Women's World Boxing Championships gold.

Lovlina's journey in the tourney

In the first round, Lovlina received a bye. She overcame Citlalli Ortiz of Mexico in round 2, winning 5-0. In the quarters, she beat Rady Gramane 5-0. In the semis, she overcame China's Li Qian 4-1. And now she won by a 5-2 split-decision margin.

Lovlina claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Lovlina lost the semis of the women's flyweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and had to settle for a bronze. She was beaten by the world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. She became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at the Olympics.

3rd medal for Lovlina at World Boxing Championships

Before today's performance, Lovlina won back-to-back bronze medals in the 2018 and 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships. Lovlina won a gold medal at the first India Open international boxing tournament held in New Delhi. She won two bronze medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Vietnam in 2017 and Dubai in 2021. She also claimed a gold medal at the Asian Championships in 2022.