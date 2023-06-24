Sports

Tammy Beaumont becomes England's maiden double-centurion in Women's Ashes: Stats

Tammy Beaumont becomes England's maiden double-centurion in Women's Ashes: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 24, 2023 | 09:12 pm 2 min read

England batter Tammy Beaumont has gone on to hammer a sublime double-century versus Australia

England batter Tammy Beaumont has gone on to hammer a sublime double-century versus Australia in the Women's Ashes one-off Test in Nottingham. Beaumont resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 100 with England stationed at 218/2. Day 3 belonged the Beaumont, who extended her partnership with Nat-Sciver Brunt and added another valuable stand alongside Danielle Wyatt. Here are further details.

The fifth player in Women's Ashes to slam a double-century

Beaumont has become the first Englishwoman to smash a double-century in the Women's Ashes. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint held the highest score for England Women with a knock of 179 before this. Meanwhile, she has become the fifth double-centurion in the Women's Ashes. She has joined Australian cricketers Karen Louise Rolton, Ellyse Perry, Joanne Broadbent, and Michelle Ann Jane Goszko.

Highest score by an Englishwoman in Tests

As per Opta, Beaumont has broken an 88-year record held by Betty Snowball (189 versus New Zealand in February 1935) for the highest score registered by England batter in women's Tests. Meanwhile, she has also become just the eighth batter in women's Tests to score a double hundred.

A unique record for Beaumont on Day 2

On Day 2, Beaumont (100*) registered her maiden Test ton and became just the ninth English opener and 19th England batter overall to register a century in the women's Ashes Test game.

Do you know?

As per BBC, on Friday, Beaumont joined Heather Knight, Jos Buttler, and Dawid Malan as the England players (men and women) to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Partnership records scripted by Beaumont

As per ESPNcricinfo, Beaumont and Knight's 115-run stand is the eighth-highest for the second wicket for England in the format. Notably, it's their highest second-wicket stand versus Australia in the Women's Ashes. Beaumont shared another 137-run partnership alongside Sciver-Brunt (78) for the third wicket. It's now the second-highest third-wicket stand for ENG-W against AUS-W in the Women's Ashes.

England close in on Australia

Australia managed 473/10 in their first innings, riding on a supreme century by Annabel Sutherland. England have surpassed the 450-run mark, having lost eight wickets on a surface that has helped batters.

Share this timeline