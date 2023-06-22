Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Netherlands beat USA: Key stats

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Netherlands beat USA: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 08:08 pm 1 min read

Netherlands overcame the USA cricket team by five wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@)

Netherlands overcame the USA cricket team by five wickets in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup qualifying match on Thursday in Harare. Shayan Jahangir's 86-ball 71 helped the USA post 211/8 in 50 overs. In response, the Netherlands claimed a five-wicket win (214/5). Teja Nidamanuru and Scott Edwards scored crucial fifties, helping their side wrap up proceedings in just 43.2 overs.

How did the match pan out?

USA kept losing key wickets from the beginning and were reduced to 88/6 in the 27th over. However, Jahangir and Jessy Singh added a vital stand to bring some stability. USA managed to surpass the 200-run mark. For the Dutch, every bowler used were among the wickets. With the bat, Nidamanaru and Edwards played crucial hands to help them seal an emphatic win.

Second fifty-plus score for Shayan Jahangir

Standing in his 10th ODI, Jahangir scored a crucial 86-ball 71. He has raced to 306 runs at a decent average of 38.25. His strike rate reads 88.69. This was his second fifty-plus score in the format as his maiden one was converted into an unbeaten 100* against Nepal in USA's preceding fixture.

Share this timeline