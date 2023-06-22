Sports

CWC Qualifiers: USA's Shayan Jahangir slams second consecutive fifty-plus score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 22, 2023

Jahangir missed out on this second ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

USA wicketkeeper-batter Shayan Jahangir scored a valiant half-century against the Netherlands in Match 9 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. He came to USA's rescue after the side suffered a top-order collapse batting first. Jahangir ended up scoring 71 off 86 balls with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. He helped his side go past 200. Here are his stats.

A valiant knock from Jahangir

USA were tottering at 46/4 when Jahangir arrived to bat. Wickets kept falling at the other end as USA were further reduced to 88/6. However, Jahangir led his side's fightback with a sensational knock. After settling his feet, the right-handed batter shifted gears and played some delightful shots. He added 86 runs for the seventh wicket with Jasdeep Singh (38).

A look at his stats

Standing in his 10th ODI, Jahangir has raced to 306 runs at a decent average of 38.25. His strike rate reads 88.69. This was his second fifty-plus score in the format as his maiden one was converted into an unbeaten 100* against Nepal in USA's preceding fixture. Notably, Jahangir has represented Pakistan at the Under-19 level.

Record partnership with Jasdeep

As mentioned, Jasdeep and Jahangir added 86 runs for the seventh wicket. This is now the highest partnership by a USA pair in ODIs for the seventh wicket or lower. The duo went past Gajanand Singh and Nosthush Kenjige's unbeaten 76-run stand for the eighth wicket against West Indies a few days back.

