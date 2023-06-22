Sports

N'Golo Kante joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad (Photo credit: Twitter/@ittihad_en)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. He was unveiled as a new Al-Ittihad player. Kante ended his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge to sign a three-year deal at Al-Ittihad. The 32-year-old has joined Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid and signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side. Here we decode Kante's stats.

Saudi Arabia has turned out to be a mouth-watering destination for several top players in Europe with the money on offer. Reports suggest Kante has signed a contract worth around £ 86m a year. Al-Ittihad finished five points ahead of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, several other players are also on the verge of completing their moves to Saudi.

Kante enjoyed a lot of success with Chelsea

Kante moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2016 after helping Leicester City to win the Premier League title. During his seven-year stay here, Kante played a key role in helping the Blues lift the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea finished runners-up on six occasions in domestic cup competitions.

Kante's career stats

Kante started his career with Boulogne, making 40 appearances and scoring four goals. For Caen, he made 82 appearances, scoring six times. He spent one season at Leicester, making 40 appearances (G1 A4). Kante then went on to make 269 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 13 times and making 16 assists.

Breaking down Kante's Premier League numbers

In 227 Premier League matches, Kante scored 12 goals and made 17 assists. Out of his 155 shots, 42 were on target. He scored three big chances and missed 11. He also made 36 blocks, 507 interceptions, 428 successful tackles, and 217 clearances. He had two errors leading to a goal. Kante had a pass completion of 86.80%. He created 24 big chances.

Kante bagged these individual awards

Kante was included in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 PFA Team of the Year. He was adjudged PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2016-17, Premier League Player of the Season, and FWA Footballer of the Year. He was also Chelsea's Player of the Year in 2017-18.

