Mohamed Salah scores his 100th goal for Liverpool at Anfield

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2023, 12:53 am 2 min read

Salah has now scored in nine successive matches at Anfield (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah helped his side beat Brentford 1-0 on matchday 35 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. As per Opta, Salah's goal saw him net his 100th for Liverpool at Anfield in all competitions. Meanwhile, he also became the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive home matches across competitions. Liverpool sealed a crucial win, closing in on the top four.

Salah surpasses Suarez's record

As mentioned, Salah has now scored in nine successive matches at Anfield, managing 10 goals. Salah steered clear of former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez, who scored in eight successive games in January 2014.

Salah hits 30 goals for Liverpool in 2022-23

Salah has now scored 30 goals for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season. In the six seasons he has been here, Salah has managed 30-plus goals in four campaigns (44 in 2017-18, 31 in 2020-21, 31 in 2021-22, and 30 in 2022-23). He is the fourth-highest scorer in the PL 2022-23 (19). Erling Haaland (35), Harry Kane (26), and Ivan Toney (20) are above him.

Salah equals Gerrard's goals tally for the Reds

Salah scored his 186th goal for Liverpool. He is now the joint-third-highest scorer for the Reds, equaling club legend Steven Gerrard. Roger Hunt (244) and Ian Rush (336) are above Salah at the moment.

Salah scores his 139th Premier League goal

Salah is the 14th-highest scorer in Premier League history (139). It's the most by an African player. Salah is also the top scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League (137). Salah's season-wise PL goals tally for Liverpool reads 32, 22, 19, 22, 23, and 19.

Liverpool win six successive Premier League games

Liverpool have now won six successive Premier League games. Meanwhile, each of the last five games has been won by exactly one goal. As per Opta, Liverpool are the first side in the competition to win five in a row by a single goal since Birmingham in December 2009. Liverpool are now unbeaten in eight successive league games (W6 D2).

Liverpool close in on Manchester United and Newcastle

Liverpool have raced to 62 points from 35 games (W18). Jurgen Klopp's side is one point behind Manchester United, who have 63 points from 33 games. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have 65 points from 33 games.