Premier League title race, Manchester City take four-point lead: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 10:01 pm 1 min read

Manchester City overcame Leeds United 2-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City overcame Leeds United 2-1 to take a four-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League 2022-23 season. IIkay Gundogan scored two first-half goals to put City 2-0 ahead. Leeds hung on before getting a consolation goal through Rodrigo Moreno in the 87th minute. City are now the favorites to win the honor this season.

City have 82 points from 34 games

City have raced to 82 points from 34 Premier League fixtures this season. They are a four points ahead of Arsenal (78). City are also ahead in terms of goal difference with +58. Arsenal have a +42 goal difference after 34 games. Meanwhile, Leeds are 17th with 30 points from 35 games and are in the relegation fight.

Gundogan smashes this record

As per Squawka, Gundogan completed 170 passes against Leeds, the most by a player in a Premier League game this season, 58 more than the entire Leeds side combined. Meanwhile, he has now raced to 42 Premier League goals in 186 appearances.

City win 10 successive league games

Manchester City have now won 10 Premier League games on the bounce, besides winning 14 home games in all competitions. Meanwhile, as per Squawka, City manager Pep Guardiola has now beaten Sam Allardyce in all five Premier League meetings.