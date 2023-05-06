Sports

Harry Kane scripts Premier League history with 209th goal: Stats

Harry Kane scripts Premier League history with 209th goal: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 10:43 pm 2 min read

Kane has become the first-ever player to score 100+ Premier League goals both home and away (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Harry Kane found the net in Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on matchday 35 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Kane has become the first-ever player to score 100+ Premier League goals both home and away. Kane, who scored his 209th goal, is now the second-highest scorer in Premier League history. He steered clear of Wayne Rooney (208). Here's more.

Twitter Post!

100th home goal in the Premier League

As per Opta, Kane's opener was his 100th home goal in the Premier League. He now has 100 home and 109 away goals. Meanwhile, he's also become the first player to score 10 headed goals in a single Premier League campaign.

26 goals for Kane in the 2022-23 season

In 317 Premier League games, Kane has managed 209 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, he has the second-best tally of goals (26). Only Erling Haaland (35) is ahead of Kane. Kane is a three-time Golden Boot winner. He has scored 15-plus goals in nine successive PL campaigns. He has won seven Player of the Month awards as well.

Kane is now only behind Shearer

Alan Shearer is now the only player in front of Kane in terms of goals in the Premier League. Shearer tops the chart with 260 goals.