Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Kusal Mendis smashes a fiery 78 versus UAE

CWC Qualifiers: Kusal Mendis smashes a fiery 78 versus UAE

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 19, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

Kusal Mendis smoked his 22nd ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis scored a brilliant fifty in this side's opener at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates. The right-handed batter ended up scoring 78 off just 63 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. This was his 22nd fifty in ODI cricket and the second one in three innings. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery knock from Mendis

Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start as both openers Pathum Nissanka (57) and Dimuth Karunaratne (52) smoked half-centuries. However, both batters were dismissed in quick succession. Mendis then joined forces with Sadeera Samarawickrama and the duo rebuilt the innings with a half-century stand. Mendis, who reached his fifty off just 47 balls, eventually fell prey to Ali Naseer.

Here are his career stats

Mendis has been a vital part of Sri Lanka's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. He has now raced to 2,832 runs in 99 games at an average of 31.82. His strike rate in the format reads 85.24. The tally includes 22 fifties and two tons (Highest score: 119). This was his maiden outing against the UAE side.

Sensational run of form in 2023

Mendis has been on a roll across formats in 2023. He has raced to 963 runs in 21 international innings at 48.15, a tally that includes two tons and six fifties. 536 of these runs have come in Tests at 89.33. In T20Is, he owns 211 runs at 35.16. The remaining 216 runs have come in nine ODIs at 27.

Share this timeline