Sports

Nations League 2022-23: Champions Spain's campaign in numbers

Nations League 2022-23: Champions Spain's campaign in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 19, 2023 | 03:24 pm 3 min read

Spain won their first major title since 2012 (Source: Twitter/@SEFutbol)

Spain won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title on penalties over Croatia. La Roja trumped Croatia 5-4 on penalties to lift their first major title since 2012. This was their maiden Nations League title after Portugal and France won this honor in its last two editions. It was a goalless draw after extra time as Unai Simon starred during the penalty shootout. Here's more.

First title since the 2012 Euro Cup

Spain had seen a drought of 11 long years since they won the 2012 European Championship. La Roja defeated Italy 4-0 in the finals in Kyiv to lift the prestigious trophy. They had to wait for 4,004 days to fulfill their dream of winning another major trophy as they defeated Croatia on penalties to lift the Nations League. This is their fifth major honor.

Spain lost their last two finals

As per Opta, Spain had lost their last two finals before they took the field against Croatia in the finals of the Nations League. They lost 3-0 against Brazil in the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2-1 versus France in the 2021 Nations League finals. Notably, La Roja had lost only one final (2-0 vs France in 1984) before that in their previous five finals.

The Fabian Ruiz effect!

As per Opta, Spain have never lost any of their 17 matches when Fabian Ruiz was in the team across all competitions (10W, 7D). This is a rare unbeaten record for a player for the Spanish national team since August 2010.

Second extra-time in the finals for Spain

Spain and Croatia were 0-0 after 90 minutes of play, and therefore, the match progressed to extra-time. This was the second extra-time for La Roja in the final of an event. The last time they played extra time in the final of a tournament was back in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against the Netherlands in South Africa. Spain won that match 1-0.

Fifth title for Spain

Spain won their fifth major honor as they lifted their maiden Nations League title. They have previously won the Euros in 1964, 2008, and 2012. La Roja also won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. This is the first title they won via penalties.

Rodri scripts this unique record!

Spanish midfielder Rodri has had a terrific season with Manchester City and now he has carried that form for Spain. As per Squawka, he becomes the first player to be named Man of the Match in the finals of the Champions League and Nations League.

Jesus Navas creates history for Spain

As per Squawka, Jesus Navas is the first player to win the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and the UEFA Nations League. Recently, he also won his fourth UEFA Europa League honor with Sevilla. Earlier in the semifinals, Navas became the oldest player to feature for Spain at the age of 37 years and 206 days, surpassing Sergio Canizares (36y 248d).

Here are the key performers for Spain

Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia are the highest scorers for La Roja in the Nations League (two goals each). Morata scored the winner against Portugal. Marco Asensio finished as the join-second highest assist maker by providing three assists in this tournament. Rodri covered a 25.9km distance in this tournament, while Gavi mustered 15 tackles. Unai Simon made 18 saves and kept four clean sheets.

Share this timeline