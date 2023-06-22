Sports

Ellyse Perry becomes first player to play 10 Women's Ashes

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Women's Ashes is underway on the sidelines of the men's edition in the UK. The one-off Test commenced on June 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with Australia winning the toss and electing to bat. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry entered the record books after making it to the starting XI. She has become the first player to feature in 10 Women's Ashes.

Why does this story matter?

Perry is one of the greatest all-rounders in women's cricket across formats. Her exploits with both bat and ball make her a priceless asset for the Aussies. Over the years, the 32-year-old has starred in quite a few momentous wins for Australia. The Aussies will require the services of Perry in order to prevail in the Ashes. And, she has already broken one record!

Perry surpasses these legends to top the list

As mentioned, Perry has become the first player to feature in 10 Women's Ashes. Notably, the two teams have been clashing in a one-off Test in the Women's Ashes since the 2007/08 edition. In terms of appearances, Perry went past England's Charlotte Edwards, Australia's Alex Blackwell, and England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt, each of whom featured in nine Ashes Tests.

Perry's notable records in Test cricket

Before the ongoing Test, Perry had 35 wickets at 18.54 and 683 runs at 68.30 in the format. She is among the four Australian women to have slammed a double-century in Test cricket. In 2019, Perry became just the fourth woman with tons in consecutive Test innings. The Australian all-rounder, who bowls medium-pace, has two five-wicket hauls in the format.

Australia Women squad for 2023 Ashes

Australia's regular skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the tour due to medical reasons. Alyssa Healy is leading in her absence, with Tahlia McGrath being the deputy. Australia Women Test squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham.

Australia Women Playing XI

Australia Women Playing XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

