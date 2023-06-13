Sports

Starc set to become fourth Australian with 600 international wickets

Written by Parth Dhall June 13, 2023 | 07:25 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Starc requires two wickets for this feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The all-important 2023 Ashes will be underway on June 16. Australia, who just won the ICC World Test Championship mace after beating India at The Oval, would want to replicate their run. The Aussies have the required rhythm and their pace battery could help them win the historic urn. Besides leading the pace attack, left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc eyes a momentous milestone.

Why does this story matter?

Taking 600 wickets across formats is no mean feat. Only three Australians - Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Brett Lee have been able to climb this mountain as of now. While both McGrath and Lee have over 700 wickets, Warne is one of only two bowlers to have touched the 1,000-wicket mark. And, Starc requires two scalps to join these legends.

Starc requires two to complete 600 wickets

Starc is one of the best and fastest seamers of this generation. The left-arm speedster has been a bowling linchpin for Australia ever since he made his debut against New Zealand (2011). As of now, Starc has accounted for 598 wickets from 245 matches at a terrific average of 24.97. With five more wickets, he will break South African legend Allan Donald's record (602).

Over 300 wickets in Test cricket

Over 300 of Starc's wickets have come in the ultimate format, Test cricket. He is the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format, with Lee (310). Starc will likely overtake former speedster Mitchell Johnson (313) in the upcoming Ashes. The former has featured in 78 Test matches so far and averages 27.64. The tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls.

What about his white-ball record?

Starc exhibits his exploits in white-ball cricket too. He is one of six Australians with over 200 wickets in ODI cricket. The left-arm seamer has taken 219 wickets from 110 ODIs at an average of 22.09. The tally includes 12 four-wicket hauls and nine fifers. Starc also has 73 T20I wickets to his name at an average of 22.91 (58 matches).

England would be wary of Starc

Australia would want Starc to go full throttle in the impending Ashes series. Although he has taken just six wickets from three Tests this year, his prowess can't be discounted. The England top order would be wary of Starc as his incoming deliveries are deemed dangerous. Notably, Starc has taken most of his Test wickets against England (74 from 18 matches).

