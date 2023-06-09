Sports

World Test Championship Final: Australia bowl out India for 296

World Test Championship Final: Australia bowl out India for 296

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

India folded for 296 in their first innings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India folded for 296 in their first innings in the second session on Day 2 versus Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval on Friday. Resuming the day on 151/5, India lost KS Bharat early on before Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur added a valiant century-plus stand. However, after lunch, Australia picked up Rahane's wicket before India were bowled out.

India concede a 173-run lead

India had to find some luck after being reduced to 152/6 in the 39th over. Shardul came in and supported Rahane as the two worked hard to build a steady stand. India fought back and went to lunch with their heads held high. However, post lunch, Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane for 89.India conceded a 173-run lead after Australia managed 469/10.

Rahane slams a valiant 89

Rahane resumed Day 3 on 29* and added another 60 runs. His 89-run knock was laced with 11 fours and a six. Rahane crossed the landmark of 5,000 Test runs. He became the 13th Indian batter to complete the milestone in Test cricket. Overall, he has compiled 5,020 runs in 83 Test matches at an average of 38.91. Rahane now has 26 fifties.

Shardul shows his worth with a fighting 51

Shardul came in and suffered blows on his arm with uneven bounce coming into play. He hung on and battled the storm before settling down. He perished for a well-made 51-run knock. He slammed six fours. Thakur has amassed 173 runs in four Test matches in England at an average of 28.83. He has slammed three fifties at a strike rate of 66.28.

Cummins claims 3/83

Cummins was the chief performer for the Aussies, finishing with 3/83. He got the crucial wicket of Rahane and then dismissed Umesh Yadav to complete a three-fer. Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, and Scott Boland chipped in today as well.

Share this timeline