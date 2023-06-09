Sports

Ajinkya Rahane shines on comeback, completes 5,000 Test runs

Rahane became the 13th Indian to get the feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has made a dream return to Test cricket. He has smashed a brilliant half-century against the odds in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. During the course of his knock, the veteran batter also became the 13th Indian to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Here we decode his stats in the longest format.

A valiant knock from Rahane

Replying to Australia's first innings total of 469, India suffered a top-order collapse. Rahane arrived at number five with the scorecard reading 50/3. The batter played with positive intent and played some attacking shots early on. He was also involved in a crucial 71-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (48) for the fifth wicket. The 35-year-old completed his fifty with a six on Day 3.

5,000 runs up for Rahane

Rahane, who is playing his first Test in almost 1.5 years, entered the WTC final, requiring 69 runs to touch the 5,000-run mark. Standing in his 83rd Test, the right-handed batter averages just under 39 in the longest format. While this was his 26th fifty, he also has 12 tons under his belt with his best score reading 188.

India's go-to batter in foreign conditions

Rahane has been India's go-to batter in foreign conditions since his debut in 2013. He is standing in his 51st overseas Test, out of which two Tests have been neutral. Rahane has raced past 3,350 runs in away Tests. His average of 40-plus in foreign Tests is higher than that at home (35.73). Notably, Rahane has 1,644 runs from 32 Tests at home.

Here are his numbers versus Australia

Meanwhile, this was Rahane's sixth fifty versus Australia as he has raced past 1,150 runs in 18 Tests against them at an average of 38-plus. He has also smoked a couple of tons against the Aussies. Meanwhile, Rahane has not scored even 900 runs against any other team. His last Test ton was also recorded versus Australia in Melbourne in December 2020.

