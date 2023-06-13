Sports

The Ashes: Steven Smith set to unlock these achievements

Written by Parth Dhall June 13, 2023

Smith requires 53 more to complete 9,000 Test runs

Australia, the incumbent ICC World Test Champions, will look to carry this momentum when they meet England for the five-match Ashes series. The much-awaited series will start on June 16 at Edgbaston. Star batter Steven Smith, who slammed a match-winning century in the ICC World Test Championship final, is set to complete 9,000 runs in the format. Here are the feats he can attain.

Smith eyes 9,000-run mark in Tests

In a career spanning over a decade, Smith has reached several landmarks with his blade. After his defiant knock in the WTC final against India, Smith has raced to 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at a sensational average of 60.04. He is set to become just the fourth Australian with over 9,000 runs in the longest format.

Smith set to join the elite club

As of now, only Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) have accumulated over 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith is set to join the elite 9,000-run club that comprises numerous other legends.

Smith eyes 15,000-run mark (internationals)

It is important to note that Smith started his career as a specialist leg-spinner. However, he mastered the art of batting across formats as the years progressed. As of now, he has slammed 14,739 runs from 301 internationals at an average of 49.45. Smith requires 261 more to touch the 15,000-run mark across formats. Only eight Australians have unlocked this achievement so far.

2,000 Test runs loading for Smith in England

While many batters struggle against the swinging Dukes ball in England, Smith has enjoyed the challenge. Across 17 Tests in the nation, Smith has mustered 1,882 runs at an incredible average of 60.70. In the upcoming Ashes, he can become just the fourth visiting batter to complete 2,000 Test runs in England. Only Sir Donald Bradman, Border, and Sir Vivian Richards own this feat.

Smith can emulate Bradman

During the WTC final, Smith smashed his seventh Test century on England soil. While he equaled Waugh in this regard, only Bradman (11) has more Test centuries in England among visiting batters. With four more tons, Smith can emulate this record of Bradman.

Smith can break these Ashes records

Smith, who averages an astonishing 59.68 in the Ashes, will be the backbone of Australia's batting line-up. In terms of runs, Smith (3,044) can surpass Waugh (3,173), Border (3,222), and second-placed Jack Hobbs (3,636). Smith will then be only behind Bradman (5,028). With two more, Smith (11) will have the second-most tons in Ashes history. Hobbs currently has the second spot with 12 tons.

