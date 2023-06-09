Sports

James Anderson: Decoding his stats in The Ashes

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 05:25 pm 3 min read

Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will be all set to lock horns against Australia for The Ashes in a week. It is cricket's oldest and fiercest rivalry and has seen the rise of many superstars. England veteran speedster James Anderson has been monumental for the Three Lions in the Ashes over the years. The 40-year-old will be on display in the upcoming five-match series. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Anderson has been a mainstay for England over the years and this time, things will be no different. The 40-year-old speedster made his debut back in 2003 and has been around the circuit for two decades now.

He will be detrimental to England's success in the upcoming five-match series.

Overall, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in the coveted series.

Ashes: Fourth-highest English wicket-taker

Anderson has scalped 112 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 33.76. Stuart Broad (131), Ian Botham (128), and Bob Willis (123) are ahead of him in the tally for England. Overall, Anderson ranks 10th in the Ashes wickets tally and is among the three active bowlers with 100-plus wickets. Former Aussie legend Shane Warne (195) is the highest wicket-taker in Ashes history.

Breaking down Anderson's Test numbers against Australia

Out of his 112 scalps versus the Aussies, Anderson has grabbed 44 on home soil at 33.38. He has four five-wicket hauls with the best spell worth 6/47. Meanwhile, Anderson has claimed 68 wickets from 21 matches in Australia at an average of 34.01. He has one five-wicket haul Down Under (5/43).

A look at his overall Test records

The England pacer has recorded 685 wickets in 179 Tests at an average of 25.99. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. He may become the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in the upcoming Ashes series. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of him in the wickets tally. Anderson owns 32 fifers (10WM: 3).

How did he fare in the last Ashes series?

Anderson played only three matches in the last 2021-22 Ashes series. He scalped eight wickets with an average of 23.38. The 40-year-old could only manage a single four-wicket haul. It was not the best outing for England as they lost 4-0.

Breaking down Anderson's numbers in Test cricket

Anderson has claimed 429 scalps on home soil at an average of 23.79. He has 24 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 7/42. In 72 away matches (home of opposition), Anderson has bagged 234 scalps at 30.54. He has eight five-wicket hauls under his belt. Meanwhile, in six matches in neutral venues, the speedster has claimed 22 scalps at 20.54.

