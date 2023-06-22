Sports

Decoding Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland's Test stats since December 2021

June 22, 2023

Starc owns over 300 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In an absolute nail-biter, Australia defeated England by two wickets in the Ashes 2023 opener. Besides the on-field action, Australia's playing XI in the game also ignited many discussions as Scott Boland was selected ahead of veteran Mitchell Starc. Many believe the left-arm speedster should return for the second Test at Lord's. Here we decode their stats since Boland's Test debut.

Why does this story matter?

One of Australia's leading wicket-takers, Starc's stocks in Tests have gone down a bit lately. He, however, adds variety to the bowling attack with his left-arm pace. Meanwhile, Boland has made a stunning start to his Test career. He, however, could only manage two wickets in the Ashes 2023 opener. Owing to the same, many reckon Starc should be drafted back into the XI.

Their numbers since December 2021

Boland made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test in December 2021. He has since scalped 35 wickets in nine games. The tally includes a six-fer. Meanwhile, Starc has played 15 Tests since Boland's Test debut in which he claimed 46 wickets at a higher average of 29.28. He has not taken any fifer in this period.

Third-best bowling average since 20th century

Having played nine Tests, Boland averages a sensational 17.94 in the format. Among bowlers with at least 30 Test wickets in this century, only Axar Patel (17.16) and Curtly Ambrose (17.66) boast higher averages. The pacer stands 12th on the overall list. 20 of his wickets have come in four Tests against England.

The dip in Starc's form

Starc's place in Australia's Test XI was inevitable a couple of years back. However, his performances in the format have been under par lately. While he averaged 20 with the ball in Tests in 2020 (his best in a calendar year), he averaged 33.23 and 28.11, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, he averages 46.66 in five Test innings this year.

Over 300 wickets in Test cricket

Over 300 of Starc's wickets have come in Tests. He is the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format, with Brett Lee (310). Starc can overtake former speedster Mitchell Johnson (313) in the ongoing Ashes. The former has featured in 78 Test matches so far and averages 27.64 (5W: 13). In 18 Ashes Tests, he has returned with 74 wickets at 27.45 (5W: 3).

