Sports

Joe Root scores most runs in WTC 2021-23: Key stats

Joe Root scores most runs in WTC 2021-23: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 12, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

Root smoked eight tons in the cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle has come to an end with Australia emerging as the champions. The Pat Cummins-led side registered a comprehensive 209-run triumph over India in the final clash. Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root finished the 2021-23 cycle as the highest run-getter. Here we decode his stellar stats in the recently-concluded WTC cycle.

1,915 runs in the cycle

Root amassed 1,915 runs in 22 Tests in the cycle. While no other batter could hammer even 1,700 runs in the cycle, Australia's Usman Khawaja (1,621) trails Root in this regard. Among England players, Jonny Bairstow is next on the list with a tally of 1,285 runs. Root's average (53.19) is the highest among England batters with at least 500 runs in the cycle.

Most centuries in the cycle

Root's tally of eight centuries is also the highest for any batter in the cycle. Bairstow and Khawaja share the second position with six tons apiece. Root, who also smoked six fifties in the cycle, has the joint-most 50-plus scores in the cycle (14). Only Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hammered as many fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

His numbers in home and overseas Tests

1,179 of Root's total runs came in 11 home games at an astonishing average of 78.6 (50s: 2, 100s: 6). No other batter scored even 1,000 runs at home in this period. In overseas Tests, his tally reads 736 runs in 11 games at 35.04 (50s: 4, 100s: 2). Only Khawaja (966) is ahead of him in this regard.

His numbers in 'Bazball' era

Like most of the England batters, Root has also been aggressive ever since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the Test team. With the duo at the helm, he has scored 740 runs in 10 Tests at an average and strike rate of 52.85 and 74.89, respectively. His strike rate in the cycle was 54.37 before the 'Bazball' era.

Root is the highest run-getter among active Test players

In 130 Test matches, Root has amassed 11,004 runs at an impressive average of 50.47. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this format for England, only behind Alastair Cook with 12,472 runs. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer even owns 9,000 Test runs. His tally of 29 Test tons is only second to Steve Smith (31) among active cricketers. Root also owns 58 fifties.

Share this timeline