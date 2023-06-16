Sports

Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Edgbaston pitch report and stadium stats

Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Edgbaston pitch report and stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 16, 2023 | 09:11 am 2 min read

Joe Root averages 60.81 here (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The high-voltage Ashes 2023 is set to get underway on June 16 with the opener of the five-Test series taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. An exciting contest is on the cards as the two sides have played some quality cricket in the longest format lately. England would be raring to thrive in the home conditions. Meanwhile, here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

In terms of the pitch, one can expect quality runs on offer here as batters will enjoy playing. Pacers will be in the game, getting good bounce. Once the match progresses, it will be an even contest. As per Cricbuzz, sides batting second have won 21 of the 56 Tests played here with the average first innings score being 306.

Here are the stadium stats

710/7 by England against India, in 2011, is the highest team total at this venue. Meanwhile, in 1924, South Africa were folded for 30 runs against the home team here, the joint-second-lowest total in Tests to date. Only once a total of 300-plus has been chased down at this venue. As per ESPNcricinfo, pacers and spinners average 31.26 and 32.84 here, respectively, in Tests.

Edgbaston: England 6-4 Australia

England and Australia have locked horns 15 times at Edgbaston. The hosts have won six of these matches, while the Aussies have won on four occasions. As many as five matches were drawn. Interestingly, one of Australia's wins at Edgbaston came during the 2019 Ashes. The Aussies won by a mammoth 251 runs, with Steve Smith scoring twin centuries.

England's overall record at Edgbaston

The Brits have overall played 54 Tests at this venue and emerged winners 29 times. While they lost 10 games, the remaining 15 affairs were drawn. Since 2000, England have won 11 and lost five Tests here (Draws: 3). The side successfully chased down 378 against India in their last outing here. However, England had lost their preceding two Tests here.

Here are the key performers

Jonny Bairstow smoked twin centuries in his last Test outing here (106, 114*). Steve Smith's last assignment here also saw him score twin tons (144, 142). Joe Root has clobbered 669 Test runs here at an average of 60.81. James Anderson and Stuart Broad own 51 and 43 Test wickets here, respectively. Nathan Lyon has returned with 12 wickets in two Tests here.

Poll Who will come on top in this duel?

Share this timeline