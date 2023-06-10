Sports

Stuart Broad vs David Warner in Ashes: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 10, 2023, 03:07 pm 3 min read

Warner has struggled versus Broad in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket's oldest rivalry is back as England and Australia are set to cross swords in The Ashes 2023. The iconic five-Test series gets underway on June 16 with the Three Lions being the hosts. The series will bring some bitter memories for David Warner, who has struggled in England. Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has been his major nemesis. Here we decode their rivalry.

14 dismissals against Warner

Broad has dismissed the Australian opener as many as 14 times in 45 Test innings. Warner has a paltry average of 27.78 in this battle. No other bowler has dismissed Warner more often in Tests. Meanwhile, Broad has not dismissed any other batter even 12 times in Tests. Their face-off in the swinging condition would certainly be enticing.

Warner's forgettable outing in Ashes 2019

Broad was all over Warner in the 2019 Ashes, which was played in England. He dismissed the batter as many as seven times in the series. No other bowler has dismissed a particular batter more times in a bilateral Test series. Warner could manage only 95 runs across 10 innings in that series. Eight of Warner's 14 against Broad have been recorded in England.

Their battle Down Under

Warner's struggles against Broad are not limited to English conditions. The pacer has dismissed the batter six times in 23 Test innings in Australia. Two of these dismissals came in the preceding Ashes series, 2021-22. Broad would be determined to extend his dominance.

A look at their numbers in Ashes

Broad is England's highest wicket-taker in the Ashes, having snapped 131 wickets in 35 Tests at 29.05. The tally includes eight fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Warner has blown hot and cold against the Englishmen in the longest format. In 28 Ashes Tests, he owns 1,888 runs at 38.53 (50s: 14, 100s: 3). The tally also includes six ducks.

Broad's tremendous Ashes record at home

84 of Broad's total Ashes wickets have come in 20 home Tests at 26.19. No other England bowler has more wickets in this regard. Coming to Warner's Test record in England, he has raced to 695 runs in 14 Tests at 25.74 (50s: 7). He made 43 and 1 in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against India at London's Kennington Oval.

Fifth-highest wicket-takers in Tests

Broad, who scalped 5/51 and 1/62 in his last outing against Ireland, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. In July 2022, he became just the third pacer to pick 550 Test wickets. The right-arm pacer now has 582 wickets from 162 matches at an average of 27.65. Among England players, only James Anderson (685) has scalped more Test wickets (5W: 20, 10W: 3).

A look at Warner's Test numbers

The southpaw is the seventh-highest run-scorer for Australia in the longest format of the game. He has tallied 8,202 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 45.31. He has hammered 34 fifties and 25 centuries. Warner, who has struggled in Tests lately, has scored just 651 Test runs at 26.04 since 2022. The 36-year-old is set to retire from Tests in January 2024.

