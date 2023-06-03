Sports

David Warner to retire from Tests in early 2024: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 03, 2023, 04:27 pm 1 min read

Australian cricket team opener David Warner has revealed his retirement plans from Tests

Australian cricket team opener David Warner has revealed his retirement plans from Tests ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship Final at the Oval. The left-handed dasher has planned to draw curtains on his 12-year-long Test career at his home in Sydney next year in January after playing the Test match against Pakistan. He is currently preparing for the clash against India.

Here's what Warner said about his retirement plans

Warner made it clear that he wants to play T20 World Cup next year. "I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," he stated. He wants to focus on the WTC finals and the Ashes, "If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."