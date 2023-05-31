Sports

How does Virat Kohli fare against Australia's pace trio (Tests)?

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2023, 06:52 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli will feature in the ICC World Test Championship final

Indian batter Virat Kohli is back to his best. Although his team Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to reach the playoffs, he finished with two consecutive centuries. Kohli, who scored over 600 runs, will now feature in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval. Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will challenge him.

Starc has dismissed Kohli thrice; Kohli averages 73

Over the years, the rivalry between Kohli and Starc in Test cricket has intrigued one another. As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo has met a total of 17 times in the longest format, with Starc dismissing Kohli thrice. On the other hand, the latter has scored 219 runs off 377 balls against the left-arm seamer. Kohli averages a sublime 73.00 in this battle.

How does Kohli fare against left-arm pacers?

Kohli has a batting average of 52.46 against left-arm pacers in Test cricket. He has been dismissed just 15 times by them in a career spanning over a decade. Kohli has tallied 787 runs off 1,324 balls in this battle.

Kohli has fallen to Cummins five times

Unlike Starc, Australia's skipper Cummins has had the edge over Kohli in the format. The right-arm pacer has uprooted Kohli as many as five times. He has kept the former Indian skipper on the back foot, conceding 82 runs off 247 balls. The tally includes a total of 207 dot balls. Kohli averages just 16.40 against Cummins in Tests.

Cummins has been all over Kohli

It is worth noting that Cummins has dismissed Kohli seven times across formats in international cricket (one dismissal each in ODI and T20I cricket). However, the latter's average improves to 35.42 in this regard.

Kohli averages over 50 despite falling to Hazlewood thrice

Although Hazlewood has had fitness concerns of late, he could be lethal on the Oval track. The right-arm seamer can deceive Kohli through the zip that his ball produces. Hazlewood has got rid of Kohli thrice in Test cricket, while the latter averages 55.66. Kohli has smashed Hazlewood for 167 runs off 335 balls, as many as 261 of these being dot deliveries.

Kohli's record against Australia

Kohli fancies taking on the Aussies across formats. In 24 matches against Australia, the Indian batter has smashed 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26. The tally includes eight centuries and five fifties. His Test record Down Under is even better. As many as 1,352 of his total runs have come in Australia. Kohli has smacked six centuries in Australia.

Kohli set to unlock this achievement

Kohli is set to become just the fifth Indian to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. At the moment, he is behind Sachin Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), Rahul Dravid (2,143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2,033).