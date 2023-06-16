Sports

Spain to face Croatia in UEFA Nations League final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 02:26 am 2 min read

Spain earned a narrow 2-1 win over Italy to reach the UEFA Nations League final (Photo credit: Twitter/@SEFutbol)

Spain earned a narrow 2-1 win over Italy to reach the UEFA Nations League final. Spain will now face Croatia in the summit clash after they beat the Netherlands earlier by a 4-2 margin. Yeremy Pino handed Spain the lead in the third minute before Ciro Immobile equalized eight minutes later. Joselu scored the winner in the 88th minute to seal the deal.

Immobile keeps shining under Mancini

As per Opta, Immobile is the player who has scored the most goals for Italy under manager Roberto Mancini: nine, in 24 appearances. Meanwhile, he scored his 16th goal for Italy in 56 appearances.

Key records for Spain

As per Opta, no other nation have scored more goals in the first 45 minutes of their games in the Nations League than Spain (19, as many as Belgium). Since 2004, excluding friendlies, Jesús Navas has become the oldest player to play for Spain (37y 206d), surpassing Santiago Cañizares in the FIFA World Cup 2006 against Saudi Arabia (36y 248d).

Here are the match stats

Spain were the better side, clocking 19 attempts with seven shots being on target. Italy registered eight shots with three of them being on target. Spain had 63% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 87%.

Spain 2-1 Italy

Pino won the ball off Italy's Leonardo Bonucci outside his box before firing in Spain's opener. Immobile equalized for Italy with a penalty after Spain debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box. However, in the 88th minute, substitute Joselu pounced from close range from Rodri's deflected shot.

Spain can win their maiden Nations League crown

Spain are into their second Nations League final, having lost the 2021 final to France. Spain will face Croatia in the final. Croatia are bidding to claim their country's first international trophy. Meanwhile, Italy will face the Netherlands, who lost to Croatia in the other semi-final, in a third-placed play-off earlier on Sunday.

