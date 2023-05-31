Sports

Pep Guardiola adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 31, 2023, 01:26 pm 3 min read

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League 2022-23 Manager of the Season award (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League 2022-23 Manager of the Season award. Guardiola led City to their fifth Premier League honor and a third in succession under his managerial reign. City won the title with 89 points, five above second-placed Arsenal. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss also won the League Managers Association award. We decode the stats.

City chased the Premier League title for the majority part of the season, being behind the Gunners.

However, just when things mattered, City thrived in their run-in of games from April onward. Arsenal dropped a lot of points and lost control. Guardiola brought his A-game into play and managed the side well as he stamped his authority to remain above the rest.

Fourth Manager of the Season award

Guardiola won his fourth Manager of the Season award. He had earlier won in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21. Notably, despite City winning the title last season, the Manager of the Season award was won by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. Guardiola also collected his third LMA award, voted for by managers across all of the divisions.

Guardiola has 11 Premier League monthly awards

Guardiola has also won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He is only behind Arsene Wenger (15) and Sir Alex Ferguson (27). He is one of the four managers to win 10-plus monthly honors (also David Moyes - 10).

Five PL titles and stats in the competition

Guardiola has claimed five Premier League honors (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23). Guardiola is just the second manager after Ferguson (13) to win five or more honors. Meanwhile, Guardiola has managed 266 games in the Premier League, winning 197, drawing 34, and losing 35. Man City have scored 659 goals under Guardiola, besides conceding 215.

Key numbers for City in the 2022-23 season

City managed 89 points in Premier League 2022-23, finishing with 94 goals. For the second successive season and for the fifth time under Guardiola, City managed 90-plus goals in a Premier League campaign. Meanwhile, City and Newcastle United conceded the fewest goals in Premier League 2022-23 (33 each). City also posted the most wins this season (28).

City are chasing the treble this season

City have already sealed the Premier League title and will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. Meanwhile, City will also be up against Inter Milan in the Champions League final. Guardiola has won 12 trophies with Man City and could script history by helping City to their first-ever European Cup/Champions League trophy.