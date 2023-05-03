Sports

Premier League title race, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1: Key stats

Premier League title race, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 02:25 am 3 min read

Martin Odegaard scored a brace for Arsenal (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal blanked a sorry Chelsea side 3-1 to move back to the top in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Mikel Arteta's side has gained their two-point cushion over Manchester City, playing two games more. City can go ahead on Wednesday with a win over West Ham United at the Etihad. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost six successive matches since Frank Lampard took over. Here's more.

Arsenal are back to the summit for now

Arsenal have raced to 78 points from 34 matches (W26 D6 L4). After going four successive league games without a win (D3 L1), Arsenal got the much-needed three points to boost their confidence. Arsenal have become the second side this season to score 80-plus goals (81) after City (84). Meanwhile, second-placed City are two points behind Arsenal having played 32 games (76).

Chelsea suffer a sixth successive defeat under Frank Lampard

Chelsea have faced six successive defeats since Lampard was appointed interim manager. Lampard has seen Chelsea concede 12 goals in six games, scoring twice. Results: Chelsea vs Everon (2-2), Chelsea vs Aston Villa (0-2), Chelsea vs Liverpool (0-0), Wolves vs Chelsea (1-0), Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2-0), Chelsea vs Brighton (1-2), Chelsea vs Real Madrid (0-2), Chelsea vs Brighton (0-2), Arsenal vs Chelsea (3-1).

Chelsea are winless in nine matches

Chelsea are now winless in nine games across competitions. Since their 3-1 win over Leicester City on March 11, Chelsea have been awful. Chelsea are 12th in the Premier League with 39 points from 33 games (W10 D9 L14). Chelsea have scored just 31 goals this season, besides conceding 38. 13th-placed Bournemouth also have 39 points, having played 34 games.

Odegaard slams these numbers for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard scored a brace for Arsenal, taking his tally to 14. As per Opta, the only central midfielder to score more goals in a single Premier League campaign for Arsenal is Cesc Fabregas in 2009-10 (15). Odegaard is the third Arsenal player to reach 20+ goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, after Bukayo Saka (24) and Gabriel Martinelli (20).

Four players with 10-plus goals this season for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal's third goal, taking his tally to 10 in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Four Arsenal players have now scored 10-plus goals - Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, and Jesus. For the second time ever, Arsenal have four different players with 10-plus goals in a single PL season (also in 2012-13).

Xhaka races to seven assists this season

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka provided both assists for Odegaard to send Arsenal flying. Xhaka now has seven assists this season, besides five goals. Overall in the Premier League, Xhaka has managed 15 goals and 24 assists.

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal dominated the scenes in the first half and kept Chelsea at bay. Xhaka picked out Odegaard with two left-footed crosses for the midfielder to score both after hitting the ball the first time. A sloppy defending inside the box saw Chelsea fail to clear their lines and Jesus pounced on. In the second half, Arsenal asked questions but Chelsea got a consolation goal.