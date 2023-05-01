Sports

Harry Kane becomes joint-second-highest scorer in Premier League history: Stats

Harry Kane becomes joint-second-highest scorer in Premier League history: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 01, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Harry Kane has now equalled Wayne Rooney in Premier League goals tally (Source: Twitter/@HKane)

Harry Kane found the net in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-3 defeat against Liverpool on matchday 34 of the Premier League. It was a match that Spurs could have held on for a draw, but Liverpool's undying spirit handed them the win. However, Kane made history with his goal as he is now the joint-second-highest goal scorer in Premier League history. We decode his stats.

Joint second-highest goal scorer in the Premier League

Kane combined with Ivan Perisic in the 40th minute to score the first goal for Spurs on the night. It was his 208th Premier League goal as he matched Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney. Only the great Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is in front of him in terms of goals in the Premier League. Shearer tops the charts with 260 goals.

Kane's unreal consistency

Kane has been in sublime form this season for Spurs. With this goal against Liverpool, Kane has now scored in all of the last four Premier League away games. He has scored a goal against Southampton, Everton, Newcastle and Liverpool, Spurs didn't win any of those matches. As per Squawka, he became the first player since Steven Fletcher to register such a stat.

Second player to smash 25-plus goals in four PL seasons

Kane became the second player since Shearer to smash 25-plus goals in a single Premier League season four times. He has registered 25 goals this season. Other than this season, he has smashed 25 goals in 2015/16, 29 goals in 2016/17 and 30 goals in 2017/18. Shearer slammed 31 goals in 1993/94, 34 in 1994/95, 31 in 1995/96 (Blackburn Rovers) and 25 in 1996/97.

How did the match pan out?

Liverpool had a fantastic start as Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz handed the hosts a 2-0 lead in five minutes. 10 minutes later, Mohamed Salah added another from the spot. Spurs showed some fight as Kane pulled one back before half-time. Son Hueng-min scored the second for Spurs, and Richarlison equalized in injury time. But Diogo Jota's last-minute goal saw Liverpool win the clash.

Tottenham drop to sixth position; Liverpool take fifth place

Tottenham suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Liverpool and have now slipped to sixth position in the Premier League points table. They have accumulated 54 points in 34 matches. Meanwhile, the Reds have jumped up to the fifth spot with 56 points in 33 matches. Manchester United in the fourth spot are seven points away from Liverpool and also have a match in hand.