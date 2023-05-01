Sports

Erling Haaland: Decoding his Premier League stats this season

Erling Haaland: Decoding his Premier League stats this season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 01, 2023, 11:58 pm 2 min read

Haaland has completed 50 goals this season across all competitions (Source: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

Manchester City's talisman Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm. He scored from the spot in City's 2-1 win over Fulham and completed 50 goals in a single season across competitions. The Norwegian forward has great instincts coupled with exceptional movement and finishing, which makes him a phenomenal forward. He has guided City back to the Premier League summit. Here's more.

Joint most goals in a single Premier League season

Haaland has raced to 34 goals this season in the Premier League in 30 matches. He has equaled the record for most goals scored in a single PL season. Andrew Cole from 1993/94 and Alan Shearer from 1994/15 seasons had previously scored 34 goals in a single league campaign. Therefore, with six matches to go this season, Haaland can set his own goal-scoring record.

Haaland joins an elite club

As per Squawka, Haaland is the first player to score 50+ goals across all competitions in a single English top-flight season since 1931. Haaland has become just the fourth player in the history of English top-flight football to score 50 goals across all competitions in a single season. He has joined Dixie Dean (63, 1927-28), Vic Watson (50, 1929-30), and Tom Waring (50, 1930-31).

A look at his Premier League 2022-23 stats

Haaland has tallied 34 goals along with seven assists in 30 league outings. As per Squawka, 33 out of his 34 goals are from inside the box. It is a testament to his exceptional poaching skills. He has completed eight take-ons and has only a 32% take-on success rate. 55 out of his 90 attempts were on target and 74.88% is his passing accuracy.

City edge out Fulham

City had a dream start as Fulham's Tim Ream hauled down Julian Alvarez in the penalty area in the third minute of the game. Haaland made no mistake to slam it home from the spot. The visitors continued their relentless attack, but Carlos Vinicius equalized for Fulham in the 15th minute with a volleyed goal. Ultimately, Alvarez scored the winner with a swerving finish.

17 goals in his last 10 games!