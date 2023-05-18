Sports

Manchester City trounce Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City trounce Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2023, 02:26 am 1 min read

Silva is the third player to score two-plus goals in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid

A rampant Manchester City trounced holders Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semi-final second leg clash. With a brilliant 4-0 win and a 5-1 aggregate score, City progressed to the final. City will now face Inter in the summit clash, who earlier outclassed AC Milan. City dominated the match from the beginning as Real failed to offer any substance.

Massive records for Silva and Grealish

As per Opta, Silva is the third player to score two-plus goals in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid, after Lionel Messi (2011) and Robert Lewandowski (2013). Jack Grealish has created 35-plus chances in this season's Champions League campaign, the most on record (since 2003-04) by an English player in a single season.