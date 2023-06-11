Sports

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali can get this prestigious double

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali can get this prestigious double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 11, 2023 | 01:03 pm 3 min read

Moeen Ali last played a Test in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and England will cross swords in cricket's oldest rivalry, The Ashes 2023. The five-Test series, which gets underway on June 16, will mark the return of Moeen Ali to Test cricket. The all-rounder retired from the format in 2021 but has been called back by the management. Meanwhile, the all-rounder can accomplish a prestigious double in the upcoming series. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The inclusion of Moeen gives England a boost ahead of the all-important Ashes. Moeen adds depth to the batting order, while his bowling (off-spin) has always been a boon. Earlier, an ESPNcricinfo report confirmed that the England all-rounder was approached by the management to consider a comeback. It happened after Leach was ruled out of the Ashes with a back stress fracture.

Moeen retired from Tests in 2021

Moeen announced his retirement from Test cricket in September 2021. The England all-rounder had taken the step to prolong his white-ball career. Moeen continued to represent England in white-ball cricket and play franchise cricket thereafter. Notably, Moeen has represented England in 64 Test matches as of now. He last appeared in whites against India at The Oval in 2021.

A look at his Test stats

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord's. The 35-year-old became England's premier spinning all-rounder, especially away from home. He has amassed 2,914 runs at an average of 28.29 in the format. The tally also includes five centuries and 14 fifties. Moeen also owns 195 wickets with the best match haul of 10/112. He has five fifers and one 10-for.

A massive double awaiting Moeen

Moeen needs 86 runs and five wickets to complete 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. Ian Botham (5,200 and 383), Stuart Broad (3,584 and 582), and Andrew Flintoff (3,795 and 219) are the only England all-rounders with this feat so far. Besides Broad, Ravichandran Ashwin (3,129 and 474) and Shakib Al Hasan (4,454 and 233) are the other active all-rounders with this double.

Third England spinner to get the milestone

Meanwhile, Ali would become only the third England spinner to accomplish 200 Test wickets. He would join greats like Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255) in the elite list. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter can become the 45th England batter to get to 3,000 Test runs. He is England's fifth-highest run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker in Tests among active players.

Here are his numbers in Ashes

Meanwhile, Ali has not really enjoyed tackling Australia in the longest format. In 11 Ashes Tests, he has recorded 476 runs at 25.05 and 20 wickets at a higher average of 64.65 (50s: 2). At home, he has 15 wickets and 297 runs in six Tests versus Australia. Overall, Ali owns 1,764 runs at 33.28 and 104 wickets at 33.48 in 35 home Tests.

Share this timeline