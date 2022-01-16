The Ashes: Stuart Broad scripts history, surpasses Sir Ian Botham

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

Broad has the most wickets for England in the Ashes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pace spearhead Stuart Broad has become England's leading wicket-taker in the Ashes. He eclipsed the long-standing record of Sir Ian Botham on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test (Day/Night) at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Broad reached the landmark after dismissing Australian batter David Warner in the second innings. The former took three wickets in the second innings. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does it matter?

Broad has been exceptional for England in Tests. His longevity in the game needs to be lauded.

Over the years, he has worked in tandem with James Anderson to perturb the greatest of batting attacks.

He is one of the few bowlers to have taken over 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Broad has added another feather to his cap in the Ashes.

Career A look at Broad's Test career

Broad is presently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has the second-most Test wickets for England after Anderson (640). In 152 Tests, he has taken 537 wickets at an impressive average of 27.80. The tally also includes the best match haul of 11/121. Broad is one of the four pacers to have taken 500 or more wickets in the format.

Record Most wickets for England in the Ashes

Broad now has the most wickets for England in the Ashes. As of now, he has taken 131 wickets from 35 matches at an average of 29.05. The tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls and a solitary haul of 10 wickets. Overall, Broad is only behind Australian legends Shane Warne (195), Glenn McGrath (157), and Hugh Trumble (141) in terms of wickets in the Ashes.

Scenario Australia bowled out for 155

Broad took a total of three wickets in the second innings as Australia were skittled out for 155. He dismissed Cameron Green and Alex Carey after dismissing Warner. Broad's compatriot Mark Wood was the pick of England's bowlers. He took as many as six wickets for just 37 runs in 16.3 overs (2 maidens). Meanwhile, Woakes took a solitary wicket.