Ashes 2023: Decoding Joe Root's battle versus Nathan Lyon

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 11, 2023 | 12:00 pm 3 min read

Lyon owns 101 Ashes wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket's oldest rivalry, The Ashes, is back as arch-rivals Australia and England are gearing up to meet in the iconic five-Test series, starting on June 16. The 2023 edition will take place in England as the hosts seek to regain the prestigious urn. Joe Root will be critical to England's success. His battle with Nathan Lyon would be enticing. Here we decode their rivalry.

Seven dismissals against Lyon

Lyon, the second-most successful off-spinner in Tests, has dismissed Root seven times in 35 Test innings. No other spinner has dismissed the England star more often in whites. The batter's average in this battle is also an impressive 55.42. Meanwhile, four of Lyon's dismissals against Root have come on England soil. The remaining three dismissals have been recorded in Australia.

Root's numbers against off-spinners

Meanwhile, Root has done well against off-spinners in the longest format. He has fallen prey to them just 24 times in 119 Test innings. The 32-year-old averages a brilliant 71.7 in this regard. Only eight of Root's dismissals against offies have been recorded in England. The batter's average rises up to 74.37 in this regard. These numbers can certainly worry Lyon.

Root's numbers against other Australian bowlers

Meanwhile, Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will also be in action in the upcoming series. The duo has dismissed Root eight times apiece in Tests. No other bowler has dismissed him more often in whites. Hazlewood has dismissed Smith the joint-most times in England (5). Meanwhile, left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc has sent Root packing seven times in the longest format.

Root's numbers in Ashes

Root has blown hot and cold against Australia, smoking 2,016 runs in 29 Ashes Tests at 38.76. The tally includes three centuries and 16 fifties. Only Steve Smith (3,044) owns more Ashes runs among active players. Root has clobbered 1,124 in 15 home Ashes Tests at 41.62 (100s: 3, 50s: 7). Overall, he has hammered 5,680 runs in 67 home Tests at 53.58.

How Lyon has fared in Ashes?

Meanwhile, Lyon has raced to 101 wickets in 28 Ashes Tests at a brilliant average of 29.42. The tally includes a couple of fifers. Coming to his numbers in England, the off-spinner has walked away with 47 wickets in 14 games at an average of 31.36 (5W: 1). Lyon snapped 20 wickets at 33.40 in the preceding Ashes series in England, in 2019.

Root is the highest run-getter among active Test players

In 130 Test matches, Root has amassed 11,004 runs at an impressive average of 50.47. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this format for England, only behind Alastair Cook with 12,472 runs. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer even owns 9,000 Test runs. His tally of 29 Test tons is only second to Smith among active cricketers. He also owns 58 fifties.

500 Test wickets loading for Lyon

Lyon has scalped 484 wickets in 120 Tests at an average of 31.21. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. The veteran off-spinner is only behind the legendary Shane Warne, who scalped 708 wickets, and Glenn McGrath, who finished with 563 Test wickets. He needs 16 more to become the eighth bowler in Test history with 500 wickets.

