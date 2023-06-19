Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Harry Tector smokes his ninth ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 19, 2023

Tector averages over 50 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland's batting sensation Harry Tector extends his purple patch in ODI cricket as he smoked a brilliant half-century in his side's opener at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against Oman. He ended up scoring 52 off 82 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries. This was his ninth fifty in the ODI format. Here we look at his stats.

A valiant knock from Tector

After a 51-run stand between openers Paul Stirling (23) and Andy McBrine (21), Ireland lost three wickets inside 18 runs. Tector showcased remarkable resilience and led his side's fight back. He joined forces with George Dockrell and the duo added 79 runs for the fifth wicket. Tector eventually fell prey to off-spinner Jay Odedra while trying to up the ante.

A look at his ODI numbers

Tector has raced to 1,332 runs in 33 ODIs at an astonishing average of 53.28. His strike rate in the format reads 82.37. Besides nine fifties, he owns four tons in ODIs. Earlier this year, he became the fastest Ireland batter to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs, having reached the feat in 25 innings. He displaced Paul Stirling (29) in this regard.

Eighth-highest average in ODIs

Among batters with 1,000 or more ODI runs, Tector has the eighth-highest average (53.28). Among active players, Rassie van der Dussen (60.58), Shubman Gill (65.55), Babar Azam (59.17), and Virat Kohli (57.32) are ahead of him on the list. Temba Bavuma (52.27), Imam-ul-Haq (51.3), and Joe Root (50.05) are the only other active players with averages of 50 or more in ODIs.

