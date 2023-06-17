Sports

Max Holden slams the highest T20 score at Lord's: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 09:15 am 2 min read

Holden ended up being on the losing side (Source: Twitter/@Middlesex_CCC)

Uncapped England batter Max Holden smashed a flurry of records during his brilliant ton against Kent in the ongoing T20 Blast on June 16 (Friday). The Middlesex dasher slammed an unbeaten 121 off 59 balls, the highest individual T20 score at the iconic Lord's. However, his efforts went in vain as Middlesex lost the contest by 13 runs. Here we revisit Holden's knock.

A valiant knock from Holden

Chasing a mammoth 229, Middlesex were reduced to 29/2 when Holden arrived in the middle. He attacked the bowlers from the outset and slammed runs all over the park. His knock was studded with 10 boundaries and six maximums. The batter was involved in a 77-run third-wicket stand with Ryan Higgins (35). Despite his valiant efforts, Middlesex failed to cross the line.

Third batter with a T20 century at Lord's

As per ESPNcricinfo, Holden became only the third batter to score a T20 century at Lord's as he joined the likes of Stephen Eskinazi (102*) and Ryan ten Doeschate (102). Meanwhile, Holden reached the three-figure mark off just 49 balls, the fastest of the three. The left-handed batter, hence, now also owns the highest individual T20 score at the Mecca of Cricket.

Second ton in Middlesex colors

Holden, who scored an unbeaten 60-ball 102 against Essex in 2020, became the second batter after Dawid Malan (3) to accomplish multiple T20 centuries in Middlesex colors. His 121* is now the second-highest individual score for a Middlesex batter as he is only behind Daniel Christian (129). Meanwhile, Holden now also owns the highest individual score of the ongoing season.

A look at his T20 numbers

With 315 runs in nine games at 39.37, Holden is Middlesex's leading run-getter of the season. The tally includes a solitary fifty besides a ton. Overall, the 25-year-old has raced to 1,168 runs in 47 T20 appearances at 27.80. 140.89 reads his strike rate in the format (50s: 4, 100s: 2). Meanwhile, Middlesex have lost all their nine games this season so far.

