Trent Boult commits to New Zealand despite contract release: Details

Jun 08, 2023

Boult has not played for NZ since the 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran pacer Trent Boult has committed to the New Zealand team in spite of not agreeing to a central playing contract. He, therefore, has been given a "casual playing agreement" as the fast bowler confirmed his availability for a part of the playing programme. This news comes as a major boost for NZ ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

Boult opted for a release from the central contract back in August last year, a move which allowed him to play in various domestic leagues and spend more time with family.

The pacer's decision meant he went way behind in the pecking order in selection.

While Boult has declined the central contract once again, he and NZC have come to a middle ground.

What did NZC say?

"Boult, while again declining a central contract, has committed to being available for the BLACKCAPS for part of the playing programme," NZC stated on June 8 while naming 20 players who have been offered central contracts for the 2023-24 season. "On that basis, has been offered a casual playing agreement." This move means Boult's return for the ODI WC in October-November looks imminent.

A look at Boult's international numbers

Boult is among the most successful left-arm seamers among active cricketers. He has scalped 317 wickets from 78 Tests at an average of 27.49 (5W: 10). In ODIs, he has 187 wickets from 99 games at an economy of 4.93 (5W: 5). Boult also owns 74 wickets in 55 T20Is (ER: 7.86). He last played for NZ in the 2022 T20 WC in November.

Milne given NZC contract after five years

Meanwhile, pacer Adam Milne, who has been impressive in white-ball cricket lately, has been offered a central contract after five years. The speedster featured in 11 T20Is and five ODIs in the last 12 months, claiming 24 wickets. "Adam's worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years," said Black Caps head coach Gary Stead.

Who are the absentees?

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, one of the only three bowlers to pick all 10 wickets in a Test inning, has not been offered a central contract. The same is the case with Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill as the duo, like Boult, also opted out of the central contract last year. Their participation in the ODI WC is not certain.

Here is the list of the contracted players

NZ Central contracts for 2023-24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.