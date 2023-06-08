Sports

2023 French Open, Casper Ruud reaches semi-final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2023

Norway's Casper Ruud reached the 2023 French Open semi-final

Norway's Casper Ruud reached the 2023 French Open semi-final after beating Holger Rune in the men's singles clash. The former claimed a 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in the quarter-final clash. Ruud, the 2022 French Open runner-up, will now face Alexander Zverev in the last four. Earlier, Zverev defeated Tomas Martín Etcheverry in four sets Here are the key stats.

Key numbers for Ruud

24-year-old Ruud has raced to an 18-5 win-loss record, including 33-17 at Grand Slams. Ruud also claimed his 16th win on clay in 2023 (16-5). For the second straight year here, Ruud overcame Rune, improving his H2H tally to 5-1. As per Opta, Ruud is the second Scandinavian men's player to make multiple semi-finals at the French Open this century after Robin Soderling.

Key match stats

Ruud served five aces compared to Rune's one. However, both players committed plenty of double faults with Ruud managing five compared to Rune's nine. Ruud enjoyed a 72% win on the first serve and a 67% win on the second. He converted 5/13 break points.

Rune falls short: A look at his stats

Rune, who made his second appearance at Roland Garros, reached the quarter-finals last year. He has an 8-2 win-loss record here. Overall at Grand Slams, Rune owns a 12-7 win-loss record. As per ATP, he holds a 16-4 record on the clay in the 2023 season.