Women's Ashes: Ton-up Beaumont and Knight script these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 24, 2023 | 12:24 am 2 min read

Beaumont and Knight's 115-run stand is the highest second-wicket stand versus Australia in the Women's Ashes

England showed their mettle in an absorbing batting display after Australia posted 473/10 in the one-off Ashes Test. Day 2 saw Australia resume at 328/7 before Annabel Sutherland's ton propelled the visitors to a mammoth score. In response, Tammy Beaumont scored her maiden century and skipper Heather Knight struck 57 as England ended the day on 218/2. Here are the stats.

Highest second-wicket stand for England against Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Beaumont and Knight's 115-run stand is the eighth-highest for the second wicket for England in the format. Notably, it's their highest second-wicket stand versus Australia in the Women's Ashes.

Beaumont slams her maiden ton

Beaumont added 36 runs alongside fellow opener Emma Lamb before stitching a 115-run stand with Knight. Playing her eighth test match, Beaumont is unbeaten on 100. Her knock was laced with 16 fours. She now has 367 runs at an average of 36.70. She also has two fifties in the format. Versus Australia, she has 249 runs at 41.50 for the time being.

Beaumont shines for the hosts

Beaumont and Knight steadied the ship and attacked the loose deliveries. Australia missed an opportunity to have Beaumont when she had clipped one into her boot and was caught at short leg but the visitors didn't review. Beaumont carried on and made the Aussies pay. She looked in sync, adding another unbeaten 67-run stand alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt, helping England finish well.

Knight slams her fourth fifty

England talisman Knight struck a solid 57 before being done in by Ashleigh Gardner. Knight struck nine fours in a 91-ball effort. She has now raced to 762 runs at 47.62. Knight slammed her fourth fifty. She also has two tons under her belt. Versus the Aussies, Knight has scored 658 runs at a splendid 54.83. She has two tons and three fifties.

A rare club for Beaumont

As per BBC, Beaumont has joined Knight, Jos Buttler, and Dawid Malan as the England players (men and women) to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Do you know?

Knight's average of 54.83 versus the Aussies is the second-best by an Englishwoman in Test cricket. JA Brittin's average of 56.88 is the best on record. Sophie Ecclestone (51.00) is only the third England player with an average of over 50-plus.

