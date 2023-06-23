Sports

Rehan Ahmed added to England's Ashes squad: Decoding his stats

Rehan Ahmed added to England's Ashes squad: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 23, 2023 | 10:23 pm 2 min read

Rehan Ahmed scalped a fifer on his Test debut against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Teenage sensational Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's Ashes squad as a cover for Moeen Ali. The 18-year-old leg spinner is extremely talented and is considered the next big thing in English cricket. He has mainly joined the team due to Moeen's blistered finger, which restricted his bowling in the first Ashes Test, which England lost in Edgbaston. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rehan created history when he became England's youngest Test debutant in Karachi against Pakistan. The young leggie scalped a fifer in the second innings. He will primarily provide cover to Moeen, who still struggling with a blistered finger. He suffered from the same throughout the Edgbaston Test. His addition will hand more options to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes ahead of the Lord's Test.

A look at his career numbers

Rehan's debut Test in Karachi against Pakistan remains his only Test match to date. He had a decent showing in that match scalping seven wickets. He finished with 5/48 in the second innings. In First-Class cricket, the teenager has scalped 22 wickets in 11 matches at 37. He owns two fifers. Rehan has also mustered six wickets in eight List A matches.

Rehan's poor form in the 2023 County Championship

Rehan is rated very highly in England and people feel that he has the quality to represent the Three Lions regularly. However, he has struggled in the longest format of the game. In seven matches for Leicestershire in Division Two of the 2023 County Championship, Rehan has only returned with six wickets at an average of 67.66 and an economy of 4.01.

Will Rehan play the Lord's Test against Australia?

Rehan is picked in the squad because he offers something different. Otherwise, his form this season is far from satisfactory. But England are showing faith in the youngster by adding his name to the squad. However, Moeen is still the main spinner and will play if he is deemed fit. There is a slight possibility of England going with four seamers and Joe Root.

Did you know?

Rehan, at the age of 18 years and 126 days became the youngest bowler to claim a Test fifer on debut, breaking Pat Cummins' record against South Africa. He also became the 53rd English bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut.

Share this timeline