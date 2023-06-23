Sports

Women's Ashes, Sophie Ecclestone claims a fifer: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 23, 2023 | 10:20 pm 1 min read

England women's cricket team bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed a fifer in the one-off Women's Ashes Test

England women's cricket team bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed a fifer in the one-off Women's Ashes Test. Ecclestone finished with figures worth 5/129 from 46.2 overs. She claimed three scalps on Day 1 and followed it up with a brace on Friday. Australia posted a mammoth 473/10, riding on Annabel Sutherland's 137*. Ecclestone claimed the final two wickets on Friday. Here's more.

A solid bowling display

Ecclestone was instrumental as she broke the partnership between Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath on Thursday. She got McGrath with a ball that turned away to breach the latter's forward defense. Tammy Beaumont was the next to depart, offering a catch while trying to sweep. She outfoxed Alyssa Healy to put Australia under the cosh. On Friday, she dismissed Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.

Key numbers for Ecclestone

Playing her sixth match, Ecclestone claimed her career-best figures. She notched her maiden five-wicket haul. Ecclestone now has 22 scalps at 35.00. As per Opta, Ecclestone has become the 3rd England spinner to log a fifer in Women's Ashes after M. Maclagan (twice) and G. McConway (once).

