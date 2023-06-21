Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Brandon McMullen registers his maiden ODI fifer

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 06:22 pm 1 min read

McMullen gave away just 34 runs

Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen has registered his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He got to the mark during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match against Ireland. After electing to field, Scotland reduced Ireland to 33/4 inside the Powerplay before Curtis Campher slammed a ton. McMullen dismissed five batters for 34 runs as Ireland managed 286/8 in 50 overs.

A look at McMullen's spell

McMullen, who bowls medium-pace, dismissed both Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie on ducks in the first over of the match. In the fifth over, McMullen got rid of the talented Harry Tector, who scored 6(14). The former came back to dismiss George Dockrell and Gareth Delany toward the innings' end. McMullen was the pick of Scotland's bowlers, having registered figures worth 5/34(7).

McMullen joins an elite club

As stated, McMullen (5/34) recorded his best bowling figures in men's ODI cricket. As per Opta, this is also the fifth-best bowling figures by a Scotland bowler in the 50-over format.

