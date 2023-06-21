Sports

Players leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 21, 2023 | 06:18 pm 4 min read

Chelsea are busy in the 2023 summer transfer window as several players are heading out

Chelsea are busy in the 2023 summer transfer window as several players are heading out. After outspending Europe's top five leagues in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea are now ready to cash in as new manager Mauricio Pochettino embraces a new chapter and build-up. Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are set to hand feasible sums as several others go to Saudi Arabia. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea are aiming to make way for many of their players and important deals are being agreed upon. It will help the Blues to cash in after spending heavily in the last two transfer windows. Pochettino will be key in the club's transition after Chelsea suffered badly last season. Chelsea, who are in the market for some key players, need to sell big.

City agree £30m deal for Kovacic

Manchester City have agreed to a £30m move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 29-year-old is set to join the Premier League champions for an initial fee of £25m, with £5m in potential add-ons. Kovacic played five seasons at Chelsea, making 221 appearances and scoring six times. He won four trophies, including the Champions League and the Europa League.

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea chapter ends

Senior Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has agreed to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. The 32-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June. Kante has struggled with injuries of late and made nine appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign. Overall, he made 269 appearances, scoring 13 times. He won seven trophies during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz set to join Arsenal

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Havertz in the next hours. A £60m guaranteed fee is what Arsenal will play alongside £5m in add-ons. Havertz will pen a long-term deal. He had agreed personal terms with the Gunners last week. Havertz made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals. He won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Manchester United's second bid for Mount gets rejected

Chelsea's Mason Mount is on the verge of a big-money move to Manchester United, who saw a second bid of £50m get rejected. Chelsea couldn't come to an understanding with Mount and he has one year left in his contract. Mount is on United's priority list but the club won't go and spend out of the box. A deal is being worked upon.

Loftus-Cheek likely to join AC Milan

Another Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on the move to Italy with AC Milan a likely destination. Loftus-Cheek has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but has the option to extend that by a further year.

Ziyech, Koulabily, and Mendy to play in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea trio Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy are all set to play in Saudi Arabia. Chelsea have reached a full verbal agreement with Saudi's Al Ahli to sell goalkeeper Mendy. Al Hilal are closing in on Koulibaly on a 3-year deal. Al Nassr have reached a full verbal agreement with Ziyech. He will sign until June 2026.

Lukaku will be on his way out

Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter, could be on his way out either permanently or another loan move. Lukaku has already been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al-Hilal. The Belgium striker wants to return to Inter, although the Italian club's financial issues could make any permanent transfer impossible.

Other players on the move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea and is currently in talks with Saudi Arabian clubs. Auba endured a horrific season at Chelsea in 2022-23 after leaving Barcelona. Conor Gallagher can also leave Chelsea alongside Christian Pulisic.

