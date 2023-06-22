Sports

Wyatt becomes oldest Test debutant in women's cricket since 2007

Wyatt becomes oldest Test debutant in women's cricket since 2007

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 08:24 pm 2 min read

England's right-handed batter Danielle Wyatt earned her debut cap

The 2023 Women's Ashes is underway on the sidelines of the men's edition in the UK. The one-off Test commenced on June 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with Australia winning the toss and electing to bat. Meanwhile, England's right-handed batter Danielle Wyatt earned her debut cap. She has become the oldest Test debutant in women's cricket since 2007.

Why does this story matter?

Wyatt is one of the senior members of the England women's cricket team. She regularly features in white-ball cricket for them. At 32 years 61 days, Wyatt has become the oldest Test debutant in women's cricket since 2007. She is also the oldest debutant for England Women since Joan Lee played in 1986 (her only Test at 34y 149d against India at Blackpool).

Wyatt has played 245 white-ball games

Wyatt made her Test debut after featuring in a total of 102 WODIs and 143 WT20Is. She owns 1,776 runs at an average of 23.68 in the 50-over format. She has 27 wickets to her name. Wyatt has 2,369 runs and 46 wickets in the shortest format. The 32-year-old has a couple of tons in each of the two formats.

Ashes: A look at England Women squad

Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer had earned their maiden call-up to the Test squad. Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who recently retired from international cricket, would be a major miss. England Women Ashes squad: Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, and Danielle Wyatt.

Here is England Women's Playing XI

England Women XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wicket-keeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, and Lauren Bell.

Share this timeline