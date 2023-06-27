Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Paul Stirling clocks his 14th ODI century

CWC Qualifiers: Paul Stirling clocks his 14th ODI century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

Stirling is Ireland's highest runscorer in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland veteran Paul Stirling played a fine knock against the UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Athletic Club ground in Bulawayo. He slammed his 14th ODI century as he demolished the UAE bowling. Despite having a poor tournament, Stirling turned up for Ireland with an incredible knock. He was dismissed when Ireland were 282/3 in 45 overs. Here's more.

A splendid knock from Stirling

After they were invited to bat first, Stirling and Andy McBrine gave Ireland a decent start as they added 41 runs. Later he stitched a crucial 184-run stand along with Andrew Balbirnie. Despite Balbirnie's departure, he continued his onslaught and added 57 runs with Harry Tector. Stirling's knock of 162 was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes. He fell prey to Sanchit Sharma.

Highest run-scorer for Ireland in ODIs

Stirling is Ireland's highest run-scorer in this format. He has amassed 5,525 runs in 152 ODIs at an average of 38.36. Apart from 14 centuries, he has compiled 27 fifties in ODIs. This was his second 150-plus score as his highest ODI score of 177 came against Canada. He has slammed 491 runs against UAE in nine ODIs at an average of 61.37.

Third-highest second-wicket partnership for Ireland in ODIs

Stirling and Balbirnie came together and added crucial 184 runs. They registered the third-highest second-wicket stand for Ireland in ODIs. They surpassed William Porterfield and Stirling's 157-run partnership against Afghanistan in 2017. Notably, Stirling and Balbirnie stitched a 212-run stand against England earlier this year.

Share this timeline