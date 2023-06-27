Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Chris Greaves decimates Sri Lanka's middle order

Greaves took a four-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@CricketScotland)

Scotland leg-spinner Chris Greaves ran riot against Scotland in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The 32-year-old took a four-wicket haul as the Lankans were folded for 245 in 49.3 overs. He was clearly the pick of Scotland's bowlers in the match. In Scotland's previous match (against Oman), Greaves took his maiden ODI five-wicket haul.

A brilliant spell from Greaves

After being invited to bat, Sri Lanka crossed the 200-run mark within 40 overs for the loss of four wickets. In the 40th over, Greaves knocked over Dhananjaya de Silva before dismissing the Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka on the very next delivery. The leg-spinner then got rid of Wanindu Hasaranga in the 44th over. Greaves's final wicket came in the form of Lahiru Kumara.

Greaves races to 19 ODI wickets

Courtesy of his four-wicket haul, the 32-year-old spinner has raced to 19 wickets in 20 ODIs at an average of 23.47. His economy of 5.68 is also decent in this format. Earlier, Greaves became the 12th Scottish bowler to claim an ODI five-wicket haul. With the willow, he has amassed 258 runs at 19.84. He has a solitary ODI fifty against Namibia.

Greaves climbing the ladder

Greaves has become just the third bowler to take 10 or more wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka's Hasaranga and Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava are the others. Notably, Greaves averages 14.80 in the tournament.

