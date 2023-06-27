Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall June 27, 2023 | 03:50 pm 3 min read

Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion

The 2023 Wimbledon will be underway on July 3 with several top players ready to make their presence felt in the men's and women's singles events. Former world number one Novak Djokovic will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek would be the top seed (women's singles). We present the major details of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Key details about the tournament

The 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships, the oldest Grand Slam, will commence on July 3. Wimbledon is the only remaining major played on grass courts. Interestingly, all Grand Slams, except the French Open, were once played on grass. The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, hosts the iconic event. Notably, the tournament has a 128-player draw for singles segments.

When will the draw take place?

As per ATP, the draw for 2023 Wimbledon (men's) will take place on June 30 (Friday) at 2:30 PM IST. Besides, WTA had announced that the draw for women will happen on the same day.

A look at the schedule

A look at the schedule for 2023 Wimbledon (qualifying round and main draw). Qualifying: June 26-29. Main Draw (men and women): July 3 - July 16. Men's singles final: July 16. Women's singles final: July 15.

Streaming details and prize money

As far as the broadcast is concerned, the Star Sports network will telecast the 2023 Wimbledon live in India. Meanwhile, the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. One can also follow the grass-court Slam on Facebook (Wimbledon), Twitter: (@Wimbledon), and Instagram (wimbledon). The prize money for singles champion (both men and women) is £40,350,000 and 2,000 points.

Djokovic to enter as men's singles defending champion

In 2022, Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final. The Serbian secured his fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown. Djokovic captured his 21st Grand Slam honor, overtaking the tally of legend Roger Federer. The former became the first player in the Open Era to win a Wimbledon title after dropping the first set in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final.

Elena Rybakina won the women's singles title in 2022

Among women, Elena Rybakina clinched her maiden Wimbledon title after beating Ons Jabeur in the 2022 final. The former bounced back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 after nearly two hours. Rybakina became the first Kazakhstan player to win the grass-court Slam. Interestingly, it was the first instance of two first-time major finalists clashing at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Djokovic can emulate Federer

This will be the second successive Wimbledon edition without Swiss ace Federer since 1999. He is the most successful man at Wimbledon with eight titles (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017). Djokovic can emulate Federer's record in the impending edition.

Wimbledon 2023: Star players to watch out for

Besides Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune among others will be seen in action among men. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will miss this edition as he continues to recover from his foot injury. Among women, Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari are the top contenders.

