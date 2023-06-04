Sports

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reaches her second successive Roland Garros quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2023, 05:57 pm 1 min read

Pavlyuchenkova claimed a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 win

Russian star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached her third quarter-final at the French Open after beating Belgium's Elise Mertens. The former claimed a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 win in the fourth-round clash, reaching her second successive Roland Garros quarter-final. She was the runner-up of the 2021 edition before missing the following one. Pavlyuchenkova is gunning for her maiden Grand Slam title. Here are the stats.

Here are the match stats

The men's singles second-round clash ran for three hours and nine minutes. Pavlyuchenkova won a total of 113 points and 50 winners in the match. Mertens fired three aces compared to Pavlyuchenkova's one. Pavlyuchenkova won 49% of receiving points and 75% of net points. Mertens recorded 16 double faults. She smashed the fastest serve of the match (191 KPH).