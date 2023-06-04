Sports

SL vs AFG: Ibrahim Zadran smashes successive fifties

Afghanistan youngster Ibrahim Zadran keeps on piling runs as he smashed a fifty versus Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Hambantota. The youngster has now tallied successive fifties against the Lankan Lions. His knock of 54 was laced with two fours and as many sixes. He was involved in two crucial partnerships. However, it wasn't enough as SL tamed Afghanistan by 132 runs.

Zadran continues to keep up his consistency

Zadran played a huge role in helping the Afghans win the first ODI and he has backed it up with a 75-ball 54. Chasing a big target of 324, the visitors lost Ramanullah Gurbaz early and therefore Ibrahim and Rahmat Shah stitched a 51-run partnership. Later, he added 84 runs with Hasmatullah Shahidi. The 21-year-old was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Zadran averages 65.00 in ODIs

The 21-year-old star opener has scored 585 runs in 10 games at 65.00. He owns a strike rate of 87.31. He has three tons and two fifties. Versus SL, he has 430 runs from five games at 86.00. His tally included two tons and two fifties against the Lankans.