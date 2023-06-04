Sports

Elena Rybakina pulls out of 2023 French Open: Details here

Elena Rybakina pulls out of 2023 French Open: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2023, 01:10 pm 2 min read

Rybakina has an upper respiratory illness

World number four Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the 2023 French Open due to an upper respiratory illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion announced the same ahead of her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Rybakina informed the reporters that she fell ill after her second-round match. As a result, Sorribes Tormo proceeds to the Round of 16 through a walkover.

Here is what Rybakina said

"I saw the doctor and they said that actually it's all a virus here in Paris," Rybakina said on her illness. She added, "I guess with my allergy, immune system just went down and I picked up something. As I said, I was not sleeping well for two days. I had fever and headache. I think you can hear [my voice]."

Her run at 2023 French Open

Rybakina reached the third round at the French Open for the third successive year. She had a third-round exit in 2022 and reached her maiden Roland Garros quarter-final the previous year. The Kazakhstan star has 10 wins at the French Open, the third Grand Slam wherein she touched this mark. Rybakina owns as many wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Rybakina's sublime form in 2023

Earlier this year, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final to win her maiden WTA 1000 title. The former then won the Italian Open to record a second WTA 1000 title. Rybakina became the third player (Open Era) to reach the final at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami, and Rome in the same season. She now has 30 wins this season.

A look at the key details

After Rybakina's withdrawal, Sorribes Tormo has advanced to her first Round of 16 at a Slam (through a walkover). The former will then face the winner of 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or 23rd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. As far as Rybakina is concerned, she will feature in the grass season in Berlin and Eastbourne. She will start as the defending champion at Wimbledon.