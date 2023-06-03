Sports

2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2023, 08:16 pm 2 min read

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 French Open after defeating Wang Xinyu in straight sets. Swiatek won the match 6-0, 6-0. Earlier in the second round, she defeated Claire Liu in straight sets. It was another solid performance from the Polish international, who is aiming to win her third Roland Garros crown.

Swiatek's run in 2023

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 31-6 this season. She has already claimed two titles, winning the Qatar Open and Stuttgart Open respectively. Swiatek started the season by losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open. She lost in the Dubai final, besides also going down in the summit clash in Madrid. She lost in the Indian Wells semis and Italian Open quarter-finals.

24th win for Swiatek at Roland Garros

Swiatek now has a 24-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She won the title here in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion, has a 57-13 win-loss record overall.

Match stats and head-to-head record

In a one-sided affair, Swiatek doled out two aces and a double fault compared to her opponent's one ace and four double faults. Swiatek clocked an 86% win on the first serve and a 58% win on the second. She converted 6/9 break points. She won 50 points to her opponent's 17, claiming all 12 games. It was the maiden meeting between the pair.

As per Opta, Swiatek claimed her first 6-0, 6-0 scoreline at a Grand Slam event. It's the fourth in the women's singles at Roland-Garros in the past decade and the first since Caroline Wozniacki defeated Francoise Abanda in 2017.

Gauff reaches second week in Paris for third successive season

Sixth seed Coco Gauff came from behind to win 6-7, 6-1, 6-1. Gauff has advanced to the second week of a major for the eighth time and a third straight year in Paris. Fourth seed Elena Rybakina handed a walkover to Sara Sorribes Tormo.